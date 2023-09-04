Opposition alliance spreading hate, reject it: BJP chief JP Nadda in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

PTI

Bhopal, September 3

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Sunday appealed to people to reject opposition bloc INDIA, which he alleged was spreading “hatred” and “poison” and attacking India’s culture and tradition.

Speaking at a function in Chitrakoot city of Madhya Pradesh ahead of the Assembly polls due this year-end, Nadda also urged people to make the BJP victorious in the state and also at the Centre in the next Lok Sabha elections to help the country become the third largest economy in the world.

Later, Nadda flagged off the BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ from Chitrakoot.

“Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ has turned out to be ‘nafrat failane wali dukaan’ (spreading hatred). The Opposition alliance that met in Mumbai recently was attacking India’s culture, traditional and religion,” Nadda claimed at the function before flagging off the yatra.

He said a big and strong constituent of the opposition alliance — DMK — had attacked the Sanatana Dharma. “Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin has remarked that the Sanatana Dharma should be abolished. He had likened it to the coronavirus and malaria,” the BJP chief said.

“Throw away such an alliance which is against our Sanatana Dharma and spreading poison. They want to abolish it (Sanatana Dharma),” Nadda said.

