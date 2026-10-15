Opposition backs jailed CJP leaders, says waving Tricolour no crime

The Opposition on Wednesday rallied behind youth protesters and CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, condemning their remand to five-day judicial custody.

From Congress’ Rahul Gandhi to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, DMK chief MK Stalin and former Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan, leaders from various Opposition parties questioned how waving the Tricolour at a designated protest site could invite jail. They accused the government of criminalising dissent and intimidating an entire generation for exercising its constitutional rights.

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“Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. Waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice,” Rahul said.

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Mamata condemned the arrests, calling them an attempt to intimidate and silence an entire generation. She said generations had fought for democratic rights and the struggle must continue. Kejriwal also questioned the very basis of the action, asking, “Is waving our own flag in our own country a crime?”

Stalin said the government could not silence young voices by detaining them, warning that such action would only bring more ordinary citizens onto the streets. CPI leader D Raja said sending twi CJP leaders to jail for “trespassing” at a place that had been a designated protest site just two days earlier amounted to harassment.

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked the opposition leaders for speaking out against the alleged “illegal arrest” of party leaders.