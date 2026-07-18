Opposition closes ranks over Wangchuk action, accuses Centre of curbing dissent

Opposition leaders across party lines on Saturday condemned the forced removal of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from the Jantar Mantar protest site in Delhi, accusing the BJP-led central government of undermining democratic freedoms, curbing dissent and choosing force over dialogue.

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Wangchuk, who was on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged shortcomings in the education system, including the NEET paper leak, was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police, citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court.

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Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi called the action against Wangchuk, who was on a “non-violent hunger strike”, wrong and accused the Narendra Modi government of relying on “asatya and hinsa” (falsehood and violence).

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In his first remarks on the agitation that began last month, Gandhi in a post on X said, “The core tenets of the Modi government are asatya and hinsa.” He said paper leaks, the rising cost of education and student suicides were “critical issues for India’s future”, adding that “no amount of force can deter India’s students, and those of us who love and believe in them, from raising these issues”.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP-led government of targeting those who raise their voices against it, citing earlier protests involving environmentalist GD Agarwal, farmers, wrestlers and victims of exam paper leaks.

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“Be it Professor GD Agarwal, who sat on a fast-unto-death for 111 days to save Mother Ganga, or the Olympic wrestlers from Haryana; be it our 750 farmers who feed the nation, Dalits and Adivasis, or the 25 youths and their families who fell victim to exam paper leaks; this authoritarian government has spared no one,” Kharge said in a post on X.

“What transpired at Jantar Mantar today is yet another blot on our democracy and Constitution,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera visited Jantar Mantar and met Wangchuk as his health condition deteriorated, with the party stepping up criticism of the Centre’s handling of the agitation after initially keeping its distance from the Cockroach Janata Party-led campaign.

Echoing similar sentiments, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of pursuing “repressive politics”, saying the police action had damaged India’s democratic image internationally.

“The BJP has never believed in Gandhiji, nor in his Gandhian methods. The BJP’s negative ideology is one of ‘conflict’; not dialogue. The BJP has become synonymous with despair,” Yadav said on X.

His wife and SP’s Lok Sabha MP Dimple had met Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar on Thursday.

Yadav demanded that Wangchuk’s medical care be conducted under “judicial oversight”, saying his life was valuable for humanity, environmental protection, democratic values, science and innovation.

DMK MP Kanimozhi alleged that Wangchuk was dragged and forcibly admitted to hospital.

“The Union Government should engage with him in a meaningful dialogue. Mr Wangchuk has consistently raised important concerns about the integrity of our education system, and those concerns deserve a sincere and constructive response,” she said.

“He must be treated with dignity and respect. Above all, his life and well-being must remain the highest priority,” Kanimozhi added.

Doubling down on the BJP, TMC chief and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on X, “A government that treats dissent as a threat instead of a democratic obligation cannot demand trust while evading accountability.”

RJD MP Manoj Jha accused the government of prioritising its own image over the protester’s health.

“He was forcibly removed. They are not worried about his health. The government is worried about its own health. There is not a shred of sensitivity left in this government,” Jha said.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said the government had remained a “bystander” while opposition leaders extended support to Wangchuk.

“Leaders from Congress, NCP (SP), including Supriya Sule and many others, paid a visit to Jantar Mantar and raised a common demand,” Pawar said in Baramati.

He said the protesters’ demands were genuine and aimed at improving the education system, yet no government functionary visited the protest site.

“The protest will continue despite action against Wangchuk, and the issues will also be raised in the upcoming session of Parliament,” Pawar said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray accused the government of using force against peaceful protesters, saying the world was watching “democracy in India being broken by force”.

“What a shame! The world watches democracy in India being broken by force, shamelessly,” Thackeray said in a post on X.

“Even peaceful protests for students against an incompetent minister are no longer tolerated,” he added.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat alleged that the action was an attempt to “bulldoze democratic and constitutional values” and undermine accountability.

“What happened this morning with Sonam Wangchuk was an act of bulldozing democratic and constitutional values; this is a sign of dictatorship,” Karat said.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal also criticised the manner in which Wangchuk was removed, recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments during the Anna Hazare movement when he was Gujarat chief minister.

“I remember when Modi was CM of Gujarat and what was happening in the Anna Hazare movement, he had said: how can you take away people at night,” Sibal said.

“I asked the prime minister why did you not even attempt to have a dialogue with those young people whose future has been destroyed by paper leaks one after another. Young people have committed suicide, and you are not bothered to have even a dialogue,” he added.

MNS leader Amit Thackeray, who visited the protest site on Saturday, called it “one of the darkest days in Indian politics”, saying democracy was “dying in front of our eyes”.

“This is frightening for our country. Had there been an attempt to engage with him, he would have broken the fast,” said Amit, the son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray.