Opposition comes up with ‘We, not me’ tagline to counter ‘brand Modi’

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 10

The Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc plans to counter brand Narendra Modi with a “Mai Nahi, Hum” campaign ahead of the 2024 General Election where they seek to pitch collective leadership above individual personalities.

Ahead of the INDIA parties meet on December 19, Congress sources said the “who against Modi” leadership challenge would be overcome by pitching “We, not me”.

“Our idea is collectivism over individualism, ‘main nahi, hum’,” said a senior Congress leader when asked how the anti-BJP INDIA bloc planned to counter PM Modi’s personal brand which the ruling BJP is now strengthening with a new election plank “Modi ki guarantee”.

The Opposition acknowledged that the absence of a leader against PM Modi remained a challenge, which would be overcome by projecting a collective leadership.

Asked what was the other major challenge for the Opposition ahead of 2024 election, Congress sources said it was “drafting a common positive agenda of governance”.

“We have to present an alternative agenda to people, an agenda that’s positive and inspires hope. Caste census will remain a major issue nationally and we don’t see the recent losses of the Congress in the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh as a rejection of the caste census issue. Plus we will have to take forward our social security agenda, legal guarantee for the MSP, which farmers have been seeking, and an agenda against political authoritarianism,” a senior Congress leader said.

The leader recalled 2003, when the Congress had lost all major states except Delhi and yet a year later the party-led UPA formed the government despite BJP’s India Shining campaign.

“We are down but certainly not out,” said the Congress leader, adding the party’s vote shares in the just concluded polls had not declined.

The Congress, which held a review of election losses in three states, flagged polarisation on the ground and dent in tribal votes as major factors behind defeats.

The party, however, continued to term the results of three states as unprecedented and said its worst case scenario was 2:2 (with Chhattisgarh and Telangana in its favour).

