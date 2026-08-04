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Home / India / Opposition demands Shah’s response on student crackdown, holds protest in Parliament

Opposition demands Shah’s response on student crackdown, holds protest in Parliament

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 01:58 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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The Opposition on Monday staged a protest in the Parliament complex, demanding that Home Minister Amit Shah appear in the House and answer questions over the police action against students protesting at Jantar Mantar. Holding placards reading, "Why is Amit Shah absent from Parliament?", Opposition MPs accused the government of evading accountability on issues they said had generated widespread public concern.

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The Opposition also raised the issue of the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft row.

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Several leaders, including Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, SP MP Dimple Yadav, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and several other members of the INDIA bloc, participated in the demonstration.

In a symbolic protest over the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft, Opposition MPs placed a donation box at the protest site, with several leaders seen dropping cash into it to underline their demand for accountability.

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Addressing reporters, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal questioned the Home Minister's absence from Parliament and accused the government of remaining silent on the police action against protesting students.

"The students are still facing atrocities and attacks. We need an answer from the Home Minister, and the entire country also wants answers. Why is the Home Minister running away? Why is he not coming to Parliament? In all previous sessions, he used to be highly active, whether it was his Bill or someone else's. Then why is he not attending this session?" Venugopal asked.

Moreover, Gaurav Gogoi echoed the demand, saying the Opposition wanted Amit Shah to make a statement in Parliament on what he described as the government's "vindictive" action against protesters.

"The Opposition's demand is very clear. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have 'forgiven' some students via his Instagram, the youth of the country have not yet forgiven the Union Home Minister. Therefore, the Congress clearly demands that the Union Home Minister come to the House and make a statement regarding the vindictive actions taken against protesters by BJP-ruled states and their agencies," Gogoi said.

He further alleged that women and minor girl students were being specifically targeted and questioned whether action would be taken against those using abusive language against them on social media. "This government is clearly acting out of a spirit of vendetta," he added.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra also targeted the Home Minister, accusing him of avoiding accountability over the police action against students during the July 20 protest in Delhi. She said the Home Minister must explain the police response to the march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament, during which, she alleged, Delhi Police used tear gas and pellet guns against students.

Moitra also criticised the absence of both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister from the debate in Parliament, alleging that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was communicating through social media, Amit Shah had not responded to the Opposition's demands in the House.

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