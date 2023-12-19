Opposition disrupting Parliament in frustration, will lose further ground in 2024 general election, PM Modi says at BJP MPs' meet

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the opposition saying it is disrupting Parliament out of frustration over the recent losses in the assembly elections in states and would lose further ground in the 2024 general election.

Addressing the weekly BJP parliamentary party meeting, the PM said the BJP would gain in numbers in the 18th general election while the opposition would shrink further.

The PM was speaking on the day when anti-BJP INDIA bloc parties are to assemble in Delhi in the afternoon to formulate a seat-sharing strategy to take on the saffron dispensation at the national level.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other top opposition leaders are in Delhi for the meeting.

“The opposition is rattled by the assembly poll losses and is disrupting Parliament in frustration,” Modi said asking MPs to continue focusing on pro-people work.

He said the Opposition conduct would ensure that its numbers go down in the 2024 polls and the BJP would gain.

He said some parties are voicing support to the security breach in Parliament and this is as dangerous as the breach itself.

His veiled reference was to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi justifying the perpetrators of the December 13 security breach saying the protest was against unemployment.

Both Houses of Parliament continue to be disrupted with the opposition seeking a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach.

