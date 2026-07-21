Opposition divided? Akhilesh at Rahul’s protest; Kejriwal, Pawar at CJP’s

Signs of division in the opposition camp surfaced on Tuesday evening as parties chose different sides to express solidarity with the students protesting against the NEET paper leak.

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While Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav decided to turn up at the sit-in which Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra suddenly held outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, MP Supriya Sule and CPM's John Brittas went to Cockroach Janta Party-led agitation at Jantar Mantar.

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Sources said Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, too, will join the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar and had left Mumbai for Delhi on Tuesday.

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Earlier, Kejriwal with the top AAP brass met the gathering at Jantar Mantar a day after Delhi Police dismantled the stage of protest at the site.

Kejriwal also wrote to Delhi police chief demanding that FIRs against protesters be made public.

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As news spread that Rahul had decided to hold a separate dharna in Delhi's highest security zone where the PM's residence is located, AAP leaders privately asked "what was the need".

The Congress has not officially backed the CJP protest and has held its own agitation on the issue of NEET paper leak.

It was on July 17 that Congress MP Pawan Khera went to meet a fasting Sonam Wangchuk briefly after party veteran Sonia Gandhi reminded everyone that late Indira Gandhi had flown all the way to Ladakh in 1958 to grant assurances to Sonam Wangchuk's father who had then been on hunger strike for tribal status to parts of Ladakh.