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Home / India / Opposition for revocation of MPs’ suspension

Opposition for revocation of MPs’ suspension

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:57 AM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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Some of the suspended MPs at an entrance to Parliament on Friday. Photo: ANI
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The Opposition has urged the government, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, to revoke the recent eight MPs — seven of the Congress, and one of the CPI(M) — who were barred from the House during the first phase of the Budget session over alleged unruly conduct. A delegation of Opposition leaders met Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday, and pressed for the immediate withdrawal of the suspensions. According to Congress sources, the delegation included Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and TMC MP Shatabdi Roy.

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Sources said Rijiju told the leaders that he would take the matter up with the Speaker.

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The issue was again raised during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee on Friday, where Congress Chief Whip K Suresh sought intervention from both Birla and Rijiju.

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The confrontation between the treasury Benches and the Opposition intensified on February 3, after which the MPs were suspended from the LS for the remainder of the Budget session. Those suspended include Congress MPs Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, C Kiran Kumar Reddy, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Prashant Padole and Dean Kuriakose, and CPI(M)’s S Venkatesan. Since the suspension, the MPs have been staging protests on the steps near the Makar Dwar entrance to Parliament.

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