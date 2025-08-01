Opposition MPs write to LS Speaker, seek special discussion on Bihar SIR

The Opposition on Friday urged Lok Sabha Speaker On Birla to hold a special discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar. Advertisement

In a joint letter written by the Opposition parties, including Congress, DMK, SP, TMC, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD and RSP, have stated that they wish to express their deep concern over the ongoing voter list revision in Bihar, especially a few months before the state assembly elections.

“This is unprecedented. The Election Commission of India has indicated that similar exercises will soon be undertaken across the country. Given the widespread apprehension about the transparency, timing, and intent of this process, the matter requires the urgent attention of the House,” the Opposition said in its letter to the Speaker.

Advertisement

The Opposition has consistently raised this issue since the start of the current session, the letter read.

“It was reiterated in several interactions with the Government, including the All-Party Meeting held on Sunday, July 20. While the Government has stated its willingness to discuss all issues, including this one, no date has yet been fixed for such a discussion,” it mentioned.

Advertisement

The revision of electoral rolls has direct implications on the right to vote and the conduct of free and fair elections, it said.

“A special discussion in the Lok Sabha will allow Members to seek clarity and ensure transparency and accountability. We, therefore, urge you to schedule a special discussion on the ongoing voter roll revision without any further delay,” the letter mentioned.