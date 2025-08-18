DT
PT
Opposition discusses 'removal' of CEC a day after his ultimatum to Rahul Gandhi



The meeting in the chamber of Mallikarjun Kharge discusses the issue
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:26 PM Aug 18, 2025 IST
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. ANI
A day after Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar held a press conference asking opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and others who have been alleging vote theft to either produce evidence in a week or apologise, the INDIA bloc met here on Monday to discuss Kumar's removal.

The meeting in the chamber of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge discussed the issue, with no talks yet on the vice presidential election candidate.

The CEC can be removed on grounds of “proved misbehaviour or incapacity”.

He/she can be removed by the President on the basis of a resolution passed to that effect by both Houses of Parliament with special majority -- two-third members present and voting supported by more than 50% of the total strength of the House.

The Constitution does not use the word ‘impeachment’ for the removal of the CEC.

Opposition leaders said the proposal to remove Kumar is at an initial stage. The leaders are conscious of the lack of numbers needed.

