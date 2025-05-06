Opposition raps Nitish Kumar govt for lathi-charging protesting aspirants

Ahead of elections, the Opposition upped its ante against Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar on Tuesday after police lathi-charged aspirants in the state, who had staged a sit-in near the official residence of the Chief Minister.

The aggrieved students were demanding the release of the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3) supplementary result and had staged the protest outside the gates of the CM’s residence on 1 Anne Marg.

Addressing reporters at party headquarters in Delhi, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who is also the in-charge of National Students Union of India (NSUI) condemned the police action on the aspirants.

“There must be a complete audit of the working of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), as irregularities have become a norm with it. The students want transparency in the recruitment process,” the Congress leader said.

He also said the unemployment rate in Bihar was higher than the national average. “Despite this, the state government is not filling up about 4 lakh vacancies. As a result, there has been significant migration out of Bihar,” he said.

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav condemned the police action on the protesting aspirants.

In a post on X, Yadav wrote, “We condemn police action on protesters today. When the youth demand justice, their voice is ruthlessly crushed... it has become the fashion of the NDA government at the Centre and the state to crush the voice of the youth.” “Students were protesting in a democratic manner today. This incompetent government nurtures and protects criminals and the corrupt, while it unleashes lathi charges on students, youths, and the unemployed. This is the time... people of the state should unite to change this incompetent government in the coming assembly polls in the state,” he added.

BPSC conducted the teacher recruitment exam in March 2024 and a total of 87,774 posts were announced under TRE-3. However, only around 51,000 candidates have received appointment letters so far. The authorities had earlier promised a supplementary result, but nothing has happened so far.