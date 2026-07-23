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Home / India / Opposition rejects PM's fast-track court assurance, renews demand for Pradhan's resignation

Opposition rejects PM's fast-track court assurance, renews demand for Pradhan's resignation

SP, TMC say discussion on NEET and paper leak issue can begin only after Union Education Minister steps down

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:36 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs Dharmendra Yadav and Awadhesh Prasad and other opposition leaders stage a protest wearing black clothes to express solidarity with students protesting against the NEET paper leak issue, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. PTI
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The Opposition on Wednesday intensified its offensive against the Centre over the alleged examination paper leak controversy and the NEET row, rejecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance on setting up fast-track courts for paper leak cases. It reiterated that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign before any discussion on the issue takes place in Parliament.

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Responding to Prime Minister Modi's post announcing the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in examination paper leaks, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav questioned the government's track record in dealing with such incidents.

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“Was this the first leak that happened? There should be a white paper on how many leaks have occurred during his tenure. How many people were prosecuted, how many were punished, how many went to jail, how many sentences were awarded? Nothing has been done so far,” Yadav told reporters.

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Reacting to Union Minister J P Nadda's remarks defending the government's position, Yadav said the Centre could not justify present failures by citing incidents from decades ago.

“Suppose we committed murder somewhere, then they too became authorised to murder. If something happened 50 years ago, will it happen now too? This isn't logic. You're in power. The public demands answers from you. In a democracy, we're accountable to the public and the public is demanding it,” he said.

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Referring to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, the senior Samajwadi Party leader said, “That is precisely what everyone is demanding, the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. The government is not willing to hold a discussion. It is misleading the entire country. The whole nation is watching. You may not realise it because Parliament is not functioning. Even if a Leader of the Opposition rises to speak for a single sentence, the House is adjourned.”

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) also hardened its stand, making it clear that it would not participate in discussions on the NEET issue unless Pradhan stepped down.

“Our stand is clear. First the resignation, then the discussion. We are ready to discuss the NEET examination issue, but Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign first. Why is Dharmendra Pradhan maintaining complete silence? Why isn't he speaking? Union Health Minister JP Nadda is holding press conferences and addressing the media, but Dharmendra Pradhan has not uttered a single word,” TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose said.

She also accused the Prime Minister of shielding Pradhan. “Dharmendra Pradhan must resign. The truth is that the Prime Minister is shielding him. What is so special about Dharmendra Pradhan that he is being protected from resigning? Why has he not stepped down?” Ghose asked.

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