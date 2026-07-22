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Home / India / Opposition seeks Rule 267 debate in Rajya Sabha on student crackdown, questions Centre's silence

Opposition seeks Rule 267 debate in Rajya Sabha on student crackdown, questions Centre's silence

Government accused of blocking Rule 267 debate on student protests, education crisis

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:33 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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In this image posted on July 22, 2026, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, and others, during a meeting of INDIA bloc floor leaders to discuss strategy for the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (@INCIndia/X via PTI Photo)
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The Opposition on Wednesday sought an immediate discussion in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 on the alleged police crackdown on student protesters, the treatment meted out to Opposition leaders during protests outside the Prime Minister residence and the education crisis, even as it accused the Centre of refusing to allow a structured debate on the issue.

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Congress general secretary in-charge communications and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, along with leaders of various Opposition parties, had submitted a notice under Rule 267 seeking suspension of the day's listed business to take up the matter.

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The Opposition has sought a discussion on the alleged use of excessive force by the police, including lathi-charge, teargas, pellet guns, shock batons and water cannons against peaceful student protesters on July 20. It has also demanded a discussion on the alleged manhandling of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders by police during the July 21 protest.

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The notice also seeks a discussion on the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the student protests and the alleged police action, the Opposition's demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, and what it described as growing frustration among the youth over the education and examination system.

Claiming that the deadlock in the Rajya Sabha could have been avoided, Ramesh said the impasse continued because the government was refusing to allow the discussion under Rule 267.

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In the Lok Sabha, Congress general secretary (Organisation) and MP KC Venugopal renewed the demand for Pradhan's removal and pressed for the admission of an adjournment motion to discuss the education sector crisis and the alleged police action against students on July 20.

"Our demand is simple. When the entire nation is feeling the pain of our students, all other business of the House should be set aside and this burning issue should be Parliament's top priority," Venugopal said.

The Opposition has been insisting that Parliament suspend its regular business to take up what it calls the twin issues of the education crisis and the alleged crackdown on students and Opposition leaders, while the government has so far not agreed to its demand.

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