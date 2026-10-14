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Home / India / Opposition slams CJP leaders' judicial custody; Rahul Gandhi calls it ‘cowardice’, AAP says ‘dictatorship’

Opposition slams CJP leaders' judicial custody; Rahul Gandhi calls it ‘cowardice’, AAP says ‘dictatorship’

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj criticises court’s decision to remand two protesters to judicial custody

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:14 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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“Waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice,” Rahul said. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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Opposition leaders on Wednesday condemned the remand of youth protesters Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to five days of judicial custody in connection with the Jantar Mantar protest, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calling it an act of “cowardice” and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj terming it as “dictatorship”.

“Waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice,” Rahul said in a post on X.

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The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said students, youth, journalists and the INDIA bloc were raising their voices under different banners but were united by a common cause — the demand for their constitutional rights.

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“Different banners, one cause. All protests are one: citizens demanding their constitutional rights,” he said, asserting that Jantar Mantar belonged to the people of India.

“We will reclaim it,” Rahul added.

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Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also criticised the court’s decision to remand the two protesters to judicial custody.

“Saurabh Das and Ashutosh Ranka sent to 5-days judicial custody for waving Tiranga at Jantar Mantar. This is DICTATORSHIP,” Bharadwaj said in a post on X.

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