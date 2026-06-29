Opposition takes swipe at PM Modi over Seychelles honour after citation errors

Opposition leader Mahua Moitra and Supriya Shrinate on Monday took potshots at the national honour granted by Seychelles to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with social media users pointing out spelling errors in the presidential citation of the award. The leaders also questioned the authenticity of the document.

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"Hon’ble PM ji loves awards. He loves foreign travel. He used our money to give Rs 500 crore grant & Rs 1,250 crore line of credit to Seychelles who happily gave him a misspelt certificate," TMC MP Mahua Moitra said on her X handle.

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Seychelles President Patrick Herminie conferred Prime Minister Modi with the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' award on Sunday during the latter's visit to the island nation. Modi was the guest of honour at the golden jubilee celebrations of Seychelles’ national day. He received the recognition for "his steadfast commitment to environmental conservation and advancing the aspirations of the small island developing states".

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Social media users were quick to point out the spelling error. The citation had misspelt “republic” as “repubblic” and Seychelles as “Seycheeles”.

Taking a dig at Modi, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said there was “so much haste” that the name on the award was printed wrong.

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"Modi ji is on a visit to Seychelles, which has a population of 1.30 lakh. Seychelles has invented a new award and given it to Narendra Modi. This award, named 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon,' hasn't been given to anyone before Modi ji," she said in a sarcastic social media post.

"But the Seychellois did all this in such a hurry that they misspelled 'Republic Of Seychelles' on the seal. Before this too, Israel gave Modi a similarly amazing award, and before that, some foreigners gave him the Philip Kotler award—these haven't been given to anyone either before Modi ji or after him," she added.

Congress leader Vijay Vasanth also mentioned that just four days after Seychelles instituted the award, PM Modi flew there to receive it.

"Interestingly, the visit also coincided with an announcement of Rs 1,500 crore in economic assistance. The award... itself seems quite unique, apparently, no one had received it before, and perhaps no one will after," he wrote in a post.

TMC leader Saket Gokhale called the development "monumental shame".

"Modi's newest foreign award from Seychelles is so 'prestigious' that it is LITERALLY AI-Generated A few days ago, on 24th June, Seychelles CREATED a new award called Guardian of the Blue Horizon. Yesterday, i.e. 4 days later, this 'newly created' award was given to Modi during his visit. What’s SHOCKING is that the citation of this supposed 'award' is likely AI-generated," he said on X.

"The words 'Republic' and even the name of the country 'Seychelles' itself are misspelt on the award. Over the last couple of years, it has been a trend that Modi expects a 'civilian honour' from whichever country he goes to. Foreign countries have realized that the easiest way to please Modi is to give him an award. For this, they sometimes even create new non-existent awards to satisfy Modi’s PR," he added.

Gokhale said Modi’s "inferiority complex" and his "fragile ego"' is now causing global humiliation for our country.