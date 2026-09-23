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Home / India / Opposition trapped by its own narrative on Election Commission, Government: BJP

Opposition trapped by its own narrative on Election Commission, Government: BJP

Says the EC's statement shows that neither the poll panel nor any other constitutional body is under dictatorial rule

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:03 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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The party asserted that the Election Commission and other constitutional bodies are functioning in a democratic manner. File photo
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Election Commissioners sharing differing views during official deliberations is a reflection of pure democracy, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said on Tuesday. The BJP said Opposition parties have fallen into their own trap by calling the Election Commission and the government dictatorial. It said the EC's statement shows that neither the poll panel nor any other constitutional body is under dictatorial rule, as alleged by the Opposition. The party asserted that the Election Commission and other constitutional bodies are functioning in a democratic manner.

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