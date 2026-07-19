Opposition walks out of all-party meet ahead of Parliament session over invite to rebel MPs

The Opposition today walked out of an all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of the Monsoon Session of the parliament beginning tomorrow.

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The opposition leaders’s move was in protest of the invite extended to rebel TMC MPs.

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Congress' Pramod Tiwari questioned the Speaker's decision on rebel MPs of the TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT).

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Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had on Saturday approved the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and also allowed 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs to sit separately in the Lok Sabha.

The government convened the all-party meeting today to seek cooperation from all political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of both Houses of Parliament during the Monsoon Session that commences tomorrow and will continue till August 13.