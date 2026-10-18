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Home / India / Opposition's 'low-level acts' reinforce need for PM Modi's leadership: Kangana Ranaut

Opposition's 'low-level acts' reinforce need for PM Modi's leadership: Kangana Ranaut

BJP MP cites unrest in France and global conflicts; condoles deaths in Kolkata Durga Puja stampede

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PTI
Raipur, Updated At : 01:46 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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BJP Kangana Ranaut. Tribune file
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BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Sunday slammed opposition parties over their calls for regime change, stating that their "low-level acts" constantly remind the nation of the need for strong leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters at the Swami Vivekananda Airport here, the actor-politician cited recent unrest in France and global conflicts to emphasise that such developments make PM Modi's decisive leadership even more vital for India.

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Asked about the Opposition's remarks about regime change, she claimed, "Such low-level acts are repeatedly reminding the country that strong leadership is necessary. You saw what happened in France last night. Everything was set on fire, historical structures were destroyed, and looting took place."

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The opposition parties have come under fire over senior advocate Prashant Bhushan's "regime change" remark amid protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

During a press conference earlier this week, Bhushan said spreading "disaffection" against a government is not a crime in a democracy, and that the struggle is now "really for a regime change". Several BJP leaders have reacted sharply to the remark.

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Ranaut said, "Everyone is watching the situation that has emerged around a possible Third World War. The Opposition is showing every day why India needs strong leadership in the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi even more."

The Mandi MP also condoled the death of 19 people in a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, calling the incident extremely tragic while urging citizens to avoid visiting overcrowded venues during festivals.

At least 19 people were killed and 25 injured in a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening after a surge in the crowd amid rains.

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