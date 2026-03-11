DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Opposition's no-trust motion against Speaker Birla defeated by voice vote in Lok Sabha

Opposition's no-trust motion against Speaker Birla defeated by voice vote in Lok Sabha

The Home Minister said it was unfortunate for parliamentary politics that some Opposition parties were questioning the integrity of the Speaker

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:49 PM Mar 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. File photo
Advertisement

The resolution seeking the removal of Om Birla as Speaker was on Wednesday defeated in Lok Sabha by a voice vote.

Advertisement

Amid protests and sloganeering by the Opposition seeking an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jagdambika Pal, who was in the chair, announced that the no-confidence motion was defeated.

Advertisement

Pal urged the Opposition to take their seats so that he could put the motion to vote. But as the protests continued, he sought the vote of the House and the resolution was rejected by a voice vote, following which he adjourned the House for the day.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Home Minister hit out at the Opposition for bringing the motion for the removal of Birla as Speaker.

The Opposition objected to certain remarks of Shah and started shouting slogans, disrupted the proceedings and sought an apology from him.

Advertisement

Responding to the two-day-long debate, Shah asserted that the House will be run by its own rules and not by the rules of a party.

"It is not an ordinary occurrence as after nearly four decades, such a motion has been brought against the speaker," he said.

The Home Minister said it was unfortunate for parliamentary politics that some Opposition parties were questioning the integrity of the Speaker.

Shah said the BJP has been in the Opposition for the longest period of time, but the party has never brought a no-confidence motion against any Speaker.

"According to the established history of this House, its proceedings are conducted on the basis of mutual trust. The Speaker serves as a neutral custodian, representing both the ruling party and the opposition. It is unfortunate for parliamentary politics that a resolution for the removal of the Speaker has come," he said.

Shah said the Opposition raised questions on Birla's integrity and contended that it was akin to questioning the country's democratic processes.

Birla was not present in the House during the entire period of the debate.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts