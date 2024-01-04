Order sends absolutely wrong signals: Supreme Court on Calcutta High Court’s advice to girls to control sexual urge

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, January 4

Noting that the Calcutta High Court’s advice to adolescent girls to control their sexual urge sent absolutely wrong signals, the Supreme Court on Thursday said every paragraph of the high court’s verdict was problematic.

“The order sends absolutely wrong signals… It's not only about these observations, but the findings of the (high) court. Writing such judgments is absolutely wrong. What kind of principles the judges have invoked!” wondered a Bench led by Justice AS Oka – which had last month taken suo motu cognisance of the matter due to “sweeping observations” made in the Calcutta High Court’s October 18 order.

“Every paragraph is problematic. We have marked all the paragraphs,” the Bench said after senior counsel Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the West Bengal Government, pointed out that some of the paragraphs of the high court’s judgment were quite objectionable.

Amicus Curiae Madhavi Divan said the high court's observation was wrong insofar as the question of sexual activity between adolescents did not arise at all. “The man (the accused) was not an adolescent at the time.”

The Bench posted the matter for further hearing on January 12 after Ahmadi said the West Bengal Government has also challenged the high court’s order.

Taking strong exception to the Calcutta High Court’s advice to adolescent girls to control their sexual urge, the top court had on December 8 termed it as “highly objectionable and completely unwarranted” and asked judges not to preach.

“Prima facie, we are of the view that the judges are not expected to express personal views or preach,” the Bench had said after taking suo motu cognisance of the HC’s “sweeping observations”.

While dealing a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the high court had said that adolescent girls should “control sexual urges” and “not give in to two minutes of pleasure”.

“After having carefully perused the (high court) judgement, we find that many parts thereof, including paragraph 30.3, are highly objectionable and completely unwarranted. Prima facie, the said observations are completely in violation of rights of adolescents under Article 21 of the Constitution (right to life, liberty and privacy),” the top court said, adding “In an appeal against conviction, the High Court was called upon to decide only the merits of the appeal and nothing else.”

While hearing an appeal by a man sentenced to 20-year imprisonment for sexual assault, the High Court acquitted him, terming it a case of “non-exploitative consensual sexual relationship between two consenting adolescents, though consent in view of the age of the victim is immaterial”.

The high court said it’s the duty/obligation of every female adolescent to “protect her right to integrity of her body; protect her dignity and self-worth; thrive for overall development of her self-transcending gender barriers; control sexual urge/urges as in the eyes of the society she is the loser when she gives in to enjoy the sexual pleasure of hardly two minutes; protect her right to autonomy of her body and her privacy.”

