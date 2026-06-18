‘Our concerns well known to US’: India says Pakistan terror, Quad didn’t figure in Modi-Trump G7 meet

India on Thursday said its concerns on multiple issues, including cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan, were well known to the US, even though the issue did not figure in the official readout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

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Responding to questions over the absence of references to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and Indo-Pacific security cooperation in the outcome of the Modi-Trump meeting, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the format of such engagements did not always permit a detailed discussion on every issue.

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“This was a brief meeting on the sidelines of a major multilateral event. The structure of these meetings is not such that every single issue is necessarily going to come up or is going to be discussed in detail,” Misri said.

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“Our concerns on all of those issues and our views on all of those issues are well known and they are equally well known to our American partners as well,” he added.

The remarks came amid questions over whether the first meeting between Modi and Trump since Operation Sindoor had addressed the issue of cross-border terrorism from Pakistan and broader security cooperation under the Quad framework.

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Misri, however, indicated that the leaders had focused on pressing issues that required immediate attention, particularly efforts to bring certainty to negotiations over a proposed bilateral trade agreement.

“There were some important and urgent issues that needed to be discussed yesterday. The trade agreement is something which had created some kind of uncertainty in the past year or so. And it was important to move to some kind of certainty,” he said.

The Prime Minister and the US President met on the margins of the G7 Summit in France, with trade, west Asia and strategic cooperation among the key issues discussed during their interaction.