‘Our genes are second to none & failures are stepping stones’

Five Asian Games medallists — sprinter Gurinder Vir Singh (relay bronze), shooter Parinaaz Dhaliwal (two skeet team bronzes), rower Satnam Singh from Mansa (two bronzes), hockey defender Jyoti from Sonepat (gold) and Pushpa Rana, captain of the gold-winning kabaddi team — visited The Tribune Newsroom. In this wide-ranging conversation moderated by Jupinderjit Singh, Deputy Editor, the medallists speak about challenges, inspiration, distractions and much more. Excerpts:

Jupinderjit Singh (JJ): At what age did you start playing kabaddi?

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Pushpa Rana (PR): I started when I was 16.

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JJ: How did you decide to play kabaddi?

PR: It was my father’s dream. He played at the state level and wanted to reach the international level, but there weren’t many facilities then. So he couldn’t. I took the initiative to fulfil his dream.

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JJ: Your name is Pushpa. Do you also roar on the kabaddi field like famous Pushpa ‘jhukega nahi’ (I won’t bow)?

PR: (laughs) Not really. But when a fan tells me I relate to that movie, I feel good because there’s a scene about not bowing, about moving forward instead.

JJ: India won the hockey gold after 44 years beating China 1-0, and you saved many goals. How did you control your nerves?

Jyoti (JY): That work starts before the tournament. A year earlier, we train by playing pressure matches. So we feel we’re stopping that goal for real. Our team also has mindfulness training. There are nerves before a match, but once the whistle blows, everyone forgets those and focuses on the game.

JJ: Why hockey? Does it run in your family?

JY: I started when I met my coach Pritam. The game kids around us played was hockey, so I started there.

JJ: Haryana has a gender-ratio problem and there are stories of girls not being allowed to play. How did you fight that environment? Who supported you and who tried to stop you?

JY: My family always supported me. My mother took me to the ground, sat there, brought me back in the evening and looked after my diet. Neighbours did say things, but those never reached me. My mother faced them. I’m very lucky to have such a family.

JJ: You’re from Mansa, a land of protests and of warriors, and you’re the first Indian to win a bronze in your rowing category. How do you feel?

Satnam Singh (SS): My bronze in 2026 is India’s first medal in this event since 1995. I’ve opened this path, and I’ll keep trying for the best medal for India.

JJ: Punjab’s youth are said to be drawn to gangsterism and drugs. What’s your message to them?

SS: Someone inspired me to take to rowing. If even one person takes up the sport after watching me, my rowing is a success. If a single player in Punjab becomes like me, I’ll feel very proud.

JJ: How did you start taking part in athletics? Was Milkha Singh your inspiration, or someone in your family?

Gurinder Vir Singh (GV): Sports is in my bloodline. My father and grandfather played, and my father played volleyball. I grew up hearing sports stories and cleaning my father’s trophies. While other kids watched cartoons, I watched sports. I saw Usain Bolt’s world record in 2008, the crowd and the cameras, and I wanted to feel that. I was seven or eight. I asked my father to take me to the ground, and he taught me discipline and told me stories of Milkha Singh. My father wanted me to run 400m, but I chose 100m. Today I’m sitting here, so the choice was right.

JJ: India hasn't reached the world level in the 100m. What's lacking: Infrastructure, genes or diet?

GV: The biggest thing is mentality. We've made our mindset very weak by dwelling on stories of those who failed. Milkha Singh broke records and beat athletes with stronger genes with no technology at the time. Infrastructure and technology matter, and those are improving. The government is doing a lot. In time, we’ll show those with strong genes that ours are second to none.

JJ (to all): What was the biggest challenge?

SS: Missing the doubles medal in 2023 because of a technical issue. I kept going back to the Asian Games for it, and it was very difficult, but this time, the dream came true.

JY: My mother passed away in 2024. Continuing after that was very hard and I thought of quitting, but my brother supported me and told me to fulfil my dream.

PR: Leading the team as captain. India lost the final in 2018 and won silver. Winning gold at home meant I feared a repeat, which would have been a mark for life. It was a close final, 37-34, against Iran.

GV: Health problems that nearly made me quit. My father was a bit negative too. People taunted me, and the taunts made me work harder. It made me very strong, and I don’t regret it. Failure is a stepping stone.

Parinaaz Dhaliwal (PD): At the 2023 Asian Games, I was the only skeet woman who came back without a medal. In 2024, I wasn’t in the Indian team, so I trained with my French personal coach and had no sponsors. People asked why my family was supporting me so much when I wasn’t even in the team. I wanted to do justice to my family. I was back in the team in 2025, and this year, I went as the number one-ranked athlete, which also qualified me for the mixed team event. I brought back two historic medals — in the team and mixed team events — and made the individual final as well.

JJ: What were the distractions. You’re young. Do friends, relationships and social life distract you?

SS: Sometimes. When I’m at the camp in Bhopal and teammates make video calls, I feel I could do the same, but then, I focus on practice.

JY: I feel a little jealous when friends go to Mumbai when our camp is in Bangalore. But when I win a medal, I’m happy.

PR: I’ve been in a sports hostel for 14 years and I don’t get distracted. My coach says sport is a part of life, not your whole life. You must live for yourself too, as long as it doesn’t affect your game.

GV: I didn’t go home for a year, didn’t eat sweets or fast food, and skipped trips with friends.

PD: It’s a mix of all of that. When competitions go badly, you wonder why you’re doing this while your friends are enjoying themselves. When these go well, you know where you belong. Balance is important. At a World Cup in Italy, I was in the top eight after four rounds and was stressed one night. My coach took me to dinner and told me to enjoy the moment. The next day, I shot 25 out of 25 and reached the shoot-off.

JJ: Parents worry that education suffers. What’s your advice, especially for those who don’t make it this far?

SS: My parents told me they feared I’d go the wrong way. I’d tell parents that let the talent grow. If a child wants sports, let them play. If they want to study, let them study.

JY: I wanted to be an IAS officer, but after I started hockey in Class VI, I began avoiding school. We’d turn up late to practice in school uniform, and my grandmother once came after me with a stick. Now I think sports are the best choice, but doing it alongside studies gives us balance.

PR: It was my father’s dream that I play internationally and captain the team. I got no pressure from home, and he told me to do whatever I wanted.

GV: I disagree with athletes who say they left studies for sport. The better the sportsperson, the better they are at studies because we manage stress, are disciplined, know nutrition and learn to read opponents’ minds. A science teacher once told me I wouldn’t pass. I studied four hours a day and scored 77 out of 80.

PD: My family always supported me. After school, I took up shooting professionally and took my exams through MCM without attending classes. Sportspeople are among the most intelligent people because we understand psychology.

Jyoti Malhotra (JM): You said athletes know their bodies. In what way?

PD: If you sprain something, you know the rehab exercises and why it happened. Physiotherapists travel with us and we work with them closely. You ask what’s happening and why, and that makes you protective about yourself in the future.

JM: You said a sportsman knows how to play with an opponent’s mind. What do you mean?

GV: At the World University Games in Germany, I was fit and had a near-certain chance of a medal. Another athlete said something to me that triggered me. I became negative and depressed, over just one word. A fellow athlete told the coach he knew how to play with others’ minds…to distract me. I won’t repeat what was said, as it would be controversial. My coach told me that anyone can say anything to distract you. So I trained my mind to focus on what I want to do. I could do the same to anyone, but I don’t. There’s a theory about a European 800m runner who wears glasses during the warm-up. If rivals can’t see his eyes, they can’t tell whether he’s scared or focused, and they start wondering what he’s thinking and whether he’s fit. They end up focusing on him instead of their own race. I’ve tried it and it worked for me.

Mohit Khanna (MK): When you ran in the semifinal, the message you showed the crowd was ‘I am still standing’. What was the inspiration behind it?

GV: In the semifinal, I ran 10.17 seconds and qualified for the final. My race plan was to push to 80m and ease off for the last 20. I followed the plan, but another athlete went faster and my national record was broken. Everyone messaged and called me, asking why I had eased off, and even my father asked how I would run the next day. I told him to stay calm because tomorrow is a new day. I meditated and visualised. I had run that race in my mind 10, 100, 1,000 times and knew what I was capable of. I decided I wouldn’t leave like this. So I wrote ‘I am still standing’ and showed it after the race.

Archit Watts (AW) to all: Rate family support, hard work and destiny.

GV: Family comes first. The family is the first teacher and the first to show a child dreams. A child is like a book, and the family can write anything in it. Then hard work, then destiny.

Another athlete: I agree. Without family support, you can’t work hard. Family support is the guiding light, followed by hard work. If you work hard, God takes you where you want to go.

AW: You’ve competed in many states and countries. Is Indian sports infrastructure competitive?

SS: I’ve been abroad and India is improving little by little. It takes time and it isn’t uniform, but Pune has a good rowing team and the government is doing good work.

AW: People in Mansa and elsewhere don’t know much about rowing, even though you have two Asian Games bronzes. How do you feel?

SS: I’ve won a medal, but my main aim is that people get to know my sport. If they do, I’ll be proud.

AW: Don’t cricket and hockey get all the recognition?

PD: Nobody can change people’s love for cricket, and hockey is our national sport. They deserve their recognition. But grassroots coverage matters, not just coverage after a win. Even after Satnam’s medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games, few people know about him. He should be getting the limelight and respect, not only the cricketers.

Gaurav Kanthwal (GK): Many international players come from your area. What facilities are available there?

PR: There are none there yet. We practice at the state hostel in Bilaspur or the SAI hostel in Dharamsala. A sports hostel in Shillai was built only two or three months ago. When kids see two or three international players come out of an area, they get inspired and work harder. Himachal’s team is strong now, and we beat a team like Railways in the final.

Jasvir Samar (JS): What has been the contribution of family, coaches and the people around you?

Gurinder: Everyone has an equal contribution: School coaches, college coaches, current coaches and everyone who advised me. It isn’t one person’s work. Without support, the journey becomes very long.

Bhartesh Thakur: Should there be equal cash awards for medallists across states?

PR: Yes. A medallist represents the whole country, so there shouldn’t be differences between states. I can’t say what the amount should be, but it shouldn’t become about greed.

Dipankar Sharda (DS): Are parents pushing kids more towards cricket because of money in the sport?

GV: For me, fame matters more than money. When people recognise you, cameramen chase you and a crowd stands to see you, a kid watching thinks “I want that, my autograph and interview and my family known by my name.” That’s more important to me than money.

Narinder Singh: We read stories about harassment faced by girls at the hands of coaches or administrators. What is your take on that?

JY: I think the first duty is the parents’. We should educate our children about everything. And I think we can file a complaint. I don’t think there’s any woman in India who has never faced something like this. I think 99% (in the world) must have faced it. That’s how I feel. When my friends and I sit down and talk deeply, everyone has had some incident in their life. I don’t know, but it happens. So, I feel we should educate our children from the very start.