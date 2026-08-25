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Home / India / ‘Out of context’: Nitin Gadkari clarifies ‘stepping back’ remarks, says comments were not about politics

‘Out of context’: Nitin Gadkari clarifies ‘stepping back’ remarks, says comments were not about politics

Gadkari spoke about the changing responsibilities within Laxmanrao Mankar Trust and the need for younger members to carry its work forward

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:04 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. File photo
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Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari’s remarks about stepping back from some responsibilities and making way for the younger generation sparked speculation about his political future. His office, however, clarified that the comments had been taken out of context and that their political interpretation by sections of the media was incorrect.

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Addressing Eklavya Ekal Vidyalaya Shikshak-Parvekshak Prashikshan Varg in Nagpur on Sunday, Gadkari spoke about the changing responsibilities within Laxmanrao Mankar Trust and the need for younger members to carry its work forward. He said his involvement had declined compared with previous years and that the next generation should gradually take charge, while senior members continued to provide guidance.

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Gadkari was speaking about the trust’s nearly three-decade journey and its work in tribal areas when he said he would step back from its activities to allow younger members to assume greater responsibility.

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His office later clarified that the remarks were specifically about the functioning and future leadership of the trust and had nothing to do with politics.

“Nitin Gadkariji’s statement had nothing to do with politics. He was speaking specifically about Laxmanrao Mankar Trust, an organisation established by him that runs Ekal Vidyalayas in tribal areas. In that context, Gadkari said that he could no longer take on as much work as before and that the younger generation should be given an opportunity to take greater responsibility. His remarks were clearly related to the functioning and future leadership of the trust. However, some television channels are presenting the statement as a political remark, taking it out of its actual context,” his office said.

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Reflecting on his nearly 30 years in public life, Gadkari also acknowledged that his capacity to handle a heavy workload and remain involved in day-to-day activities had declined over time.

Despite the clarification, his remarks triggered widespread media speculation about a possible retirement from active politics and a potential Union Cabinet reshuffle. His office maintained, however, that there was no political message behind the statement.

Gadkari has served as Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways under Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014. He currently represents the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency.

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