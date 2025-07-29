A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in Tripura's Khowai district, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The incident happened in Tuikarma on Monday night when the girl was going to a grocery shop, they said.

"The girl was going to a shop in Paschim Muslim Para. On the way, two men abducted her, took her to a secluded place and raped her," Jayanta Dey, the officer-in-charge of the Teliamura police station, said.

Advertisement

One of the accused, Antar Miah, was arrested. The other accused, Hiran Miah, is on the run, and a hunt is on for him, police said.

"As the victim was screaming for help, locals reached the spot, but by then, the accused persons had escaped. She was brought to the police station, where an FIR was lodged," Dey said.