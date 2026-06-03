‘Outlaws get in-laws’: 2 Naxals tie the knot after surrender in Maharashtra   

As a former Maoist divisional committee member, Nagsu Wadde, traversed the forests along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. Six months after surrendering and renouncing violence, he has embarked on a new chapter in life by marrying a fellow surrendered Naxal in Gondia district.

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The marriage sends a strong message about the safe, respectable and happy mainstream life for former outlaws, according to Gondia Police.

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Wadde, along with 10 others, laid down arms under the Maharashtra government's surrender and rehabilitation policy in November 2025.

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Six months after surrender, Wadde has taken up a new commitment; he has tied the knot with Shevanti Raising Pandhare (36), a resident of Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh and a former Naxal, who served as an Area Committee Member (ACM) in the Dareksa Dalam.

The 11 Naxalites, including Pandhare, are currently staying in the police colony at the local police headquarters, Karanja.

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Wadde, originally from Tirlagarh in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, was known as 'Golu' in the Dareksa Dalam, of which his would-be wife was also a member, according to a release issued by the Gondia Police.

"Their desire to live a respectable life, start a family and build a peaceful future was the driving force behind this decision to enter wedlock," it stated.

Police said the marriage symbolised not just the union of two individuals, but the triumph of peace over violence, faith over fear and hope over despair.

Family members of the bride and groom, relatives, local citizens and police officers attended the marriage.

"This will serve as an inspiring example of rehabilitation, acceptance and the beginning of a new life," a police official said.

The marriage was organised by Superintendent of Police Gorakh Bhamre under the guidance of Superintendent of Police in-charge Abhay Dongre.