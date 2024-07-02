 Outside Hathras hospital, bodies of stampede victims lay on the floor, loud wails pierce the air : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Outside Hathras hospital, bodies of stampede victims lay on the floor, loud wails pierce the air

Outside Hathras hospital, bodies of stampede victims lay on the floor, loud wails pierce the air

The heartbreaking scenes unfold outside the district's Sikandara Rao Trauma Centre

Outside Hathras hospital, bodies of stampede victims lay on the floor, loud wails pierce the air

Relatives outside a Trauma Centre where victims of the Hathras stampede are admitted, in Etah, PTI



PTI

Hathras, July 2

Bodies lay scattered at a medical centre in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Tuesday as people milled around them, wiping away tears and consoling one another.

The heartbreaking scenes unfolded outside the district's Sikandara Rao Trauma Centre, where victims, dead or unconscious, of the stampede that occurred at a 'satsang' at Phulrai village, were brought in ambulances, trucks and cars.

A woman sat crying among five or six bodies in a truck, urging people to help her get the body of her daughter out of the vehicle. A video clip showed a man and a woman lying lifeless in a different vehicle.

Many of the injured were seen lying near the entrance of the local government hospital surrounded by anxious relatives. Locals blamed the administration's negligence for the tragedy.

As the day went by, the official estimate of the fatalities jumped and the crowds outside the trauma centre and the mortuary swelled.

Late evening, Aligarh Range Inspector General of Police Shalabh Mathur put the death toll at 116. Several more were injured.

"There are almost 100-200 casualties and there was only one doctor at the hospital. There was no facility for oxygen. Some are still breathing but there are no proper treatment facilities," an agitated youth said outside the hospital.

Eyewitness Shakuntala Devi told PTI Videos that the stampede took place while people were leaving the venue at the end of the 'satsang'. "Outside, there was a road built on a height over a drain. People fell atop each other," she said.

A second eyewitness, Sonu Kumar, said there were at least 10,000 people at the venue and while the guru was leaving many of them rushed to touch his feet.

As they were returning, people slipped and fell over one another as parts of the ground had turned boggy with water overflowing from a nearby drain, he added.

Another person who had left the venue before the programme ended said the arrangements made were inadequate for the size of the crowd gathered at the venue.

Sikandra Rau Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ravendra Kumar said the stampede took place when devotees tried to get a glimpse of the preacher known as Bhole Baba at the end of the event.

They also wanted to collect some soil from around the baba's feet, he told PTI.

Agra's additional director general of police and Aligarh divisional commissioner are part of a team that would probe the incident, the state government said. The team has been asked to give its report in 24 hours.

Top News

27 die in stampede at 'satsang' in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras

116 dead in stampede at religious congregation in UP's Hathras

The stampede takes place as people head home after a ‘satsan...

Outside Hathras hospital, bodies of stampede victims lay on the floor, loud wails pierce the air

Outside Hathras hospital, bodies of stampede victims lay on the floor, loud wails pierce the air

The heartbreaking scenes unfold outside the district's Sikan...

Hathras tragedy: Cop-turned-preacher Bhole Baba attracted large number of followers in western UP

Hathras tragedy: Cop-turned-preacher Bhole Baba attracted large number of followers in western UP

The real name of Bhole Baba is Surajpal

Our zero tolerance against corruption has received people's support, we have been solely guided by 'India first': PM Modi in Lok Sabha

PM Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, asserts mandate is for stability, continuity

Was replying to a nearly 18-hour-long discussion on the Moti...

Punjab bypoll: Days after SAD withdrew support to Jalandhar West candidate, Surjit Kaur joins Aam Aadmi Party

‘Was not a party to it’: Hours after joining AAP, Surjit Kaur is back in SAD

Says was tutored by CM Bhagwant Mann to say that she liked A...


