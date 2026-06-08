CBSE dismisses portal concerns, says over 1.6 L students successfully applied for post-result services

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday clarified that its Post Result Services Portal functioned smoothly throughout the application period and rejected concerns raised through certain media reports and social media posts regarding the verification and re-evaluation process for the 2026 board examinations.

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According to the Board, the application window for Verification of Issues Observed and Re-evaluation remained operational from June 2 to June 7 under the supervision of government technical agencies and teams from the IITs. During this period, more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted applications covering over 3.8 lakh answer books, indicating extensive use of the facility by students across the country.

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The Board stated that the portal was continuously monitored by dedicated cyber security teams to safeguard it against malicious traffic and cyber threats. It also said that its helpdesk and grievance redressal channels actively assisted students throughout the application process.

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Addressing complaints related to the portal, the CBSE said, “CBSE has taken note of certain media reports and social media posts regarding the functioning of the Post Result Services Portal. To clarify doubts of some of these students and parents, it is informed that the message ‘Roll Number Not Found’ is displayed when a candidate had not successfully applied during the first phase of the Post Result Services process, namely the Answer Books Photocopy Application Window.”

The Board reiterated that only candidates who had applied for scanned copies of their answer books in the earlier stage were eligible to proceed with verification of issues observed and re-evaluation.

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Explaining the eligibility criteria, CBSE further stated, “As clearly outlined earlier, only those candidates who had applied for their scanned answer books during the preceding stage (Answer Books Photocopy) were eligible to avail the subsequent stage of Verification of Issues Observed and Re-evaluation of Answers.”

Reaffirming its commitment to students, the Board said, “CBSE remains committed to ensuring a transparent, student centric and seamless post result process. The Board continues to address all genuine student concerns through its grievance redressal mechanisms, helpline support and other communication channels.”

The clarification comes amid concerns raised by some students who reported difficulties while attempting to access the post result services portal after the declaration of Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results.