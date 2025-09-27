DT
Home / India / Over 10, including kids, feared dead in stampede-like situation at Vijay’s rally in Tamil Nadu

Over 10, including kids, feared dead in stampede-like situation at Vijay’s rally in Tamil Nadu

The crowd swelled and became uncontrollable even as Vijay was addressing the gathering, and a number of persons, including party workers and a few children, fainted and fell down

PTI
Karur, Updated At : 08:51 PM Sep 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay addresses supporters during a rally in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday. Photo: PTI
At least 10 persons, including children, feared dead due to stampede-like situation in actor-politician Vijay’s heavily crowded rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

Many persons, including a few children, fainted here on Saturday while they were at a rally presided by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief, Vijay.

The crowd swelled and became uncontrollable even as Vijay was addressing the gathering, and a number of persons, including party workers and a few children, fainted and fell down.

Several workers noticed the situation and raised an alarm and Vijay took note and halted his speech and threw water bottles from atop the custom-built campaign bus. Ambulances had a tough time negotiating the heavily crowded thoroughfare to reach the spot.

The fainted persons were rushed to nearby hospitals in ambulances and a some of them are reportedly battling for their lives. Vijay, who understood the situation ended his speech ahead of the scheduled time.

