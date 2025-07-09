DT
Home / India / Over 100 families rendered homeless as flash flood hits Tripura

Over 100 families rendered homeless as flash flood hits Tripura

Chief Minister Manik Saha enquired about the latest flood situation and asked the South Tripura district officials to take all possible measures to help the affected people
PTI
Agartala, Updated At : 11:57 AM Jul 09, 2025 IST
A man wades through a flood-affected area amid rainfall, on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura. (PTI Photo)
Over 100 families have been rendered homeless after their dwellings were inundated in a flash flood in South Tripura district, officials said on Wednesday.

The water level in Muhuri River was flowing above the danger level (15.70 metres), flooding both sides of the embankment.

“Due to incessant rainfall since Monday night, many low-lying areas in Belonia and Santirbazar subdivisions were inundated by floodwaters. As many as 289 people of 118 families have taken shelter in 10 relief camps,” South Tripura District Magistrate (DM) Muhammad Sajad told PTI.

The water level in Muhuri was flowing at 15.70 metres, which is a bit above the danger level, but the intensity of rain has reduced substantially over the past few hours, he said.

Sajad said people living in low-lying areas were exhorted to remain alert for safe evacuation if the need arises.

“The disaster management teams and civil officials are ready to render any help and the situation is being constantly monitored,” he said.

Sajad said all the schools and anganwadi centres shall remain closed on Wednesday in the wake of the flash flood.

“Chief Minister Manik Saha enquired about the latest flood situation in the district and asked us to take all possible measures to help the affected people,” he added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange alert’ (be prepared) for South Tripura district, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall, and ‘yellow alert’ (be aware) for Gomati and Sepahijala districts for Wednesday.

