Over 13,000 teaching posts vacant in KVs, Navodaya schools: Education ministry

Over 13,000 teaching positions are vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) across the country, the Ministry of Education informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

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The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary in response to a written question.

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“A total of 8,618 and 5,083 teaching posts are lying vacant in KVs and JNVs, respectively. Vacancies keep on arising due to opening of new schools, retirement, resignation, promotion of employees, transfer, employees going on lien to another department and upgradation of schools,” Chaudhary said.

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“Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and efforts are made to fill up the vacancies as per the provisions of the relevant recruitment rules of KVs and NVs,” he added.

The minister noted that teachers are also engaged on contractual basis for temporary duration by KVs and NVs to ensure that the teaching-learning process is not hampered.

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“Efforts are made to recruit regular teachers at the earliest so that interest of students does not suffer. The consistently high percentage results achieved by KVs and NVs over the years clearly demonstrate that academic standards and students’ performance are duly maintained and are not compromised,” he said.