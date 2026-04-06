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Home / India / Over 1,700 Indians exit Iran via land borders amid West Asia conflict: MEA

Over 1,700 Indians exit Iran via land borders amid West Asia conflict: MEA

Indian nationals are flying back home from Armenia and Azerbaijan; Jaiswal says Indians who returned home included 895 students and 345 fishermen

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:19 PM Apr 06, 2026 IST
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MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. Photo: PTI file
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Over 1,700 Indian nationals have left Iran through land border crossings in Armenia and Azerbaijan since the start of the West Asia conflict over a month ago, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

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"Our embassy in Tehran has so far facilitated the movement of 1,777 Indian nationals to exit Iran through Armenia and Azerbaijan," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

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The Indian nationals are flying back home from Armenia and Azerbaijan. Jaiswal said the Indians who returned home included 895 students and 345 fishermen.

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"The Indian fishermen were employed by various companies in Iran, and they flew home from Armenia on April 4," he said.

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