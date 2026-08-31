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Home / India / Over 2.06 crore voters excluded from Maharashtra's draft electoral roll after SIR

Over 2.06 crore voters excluded from Maharashtra's draft electoral roll after SIR

The draft roll currently has more than 7.71 crore voters (78.86% of the previous electorate)

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 07:11 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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More than 2.06 crore electors, accounting for 21.14 per cent of Maharashtra's previous voter base, have not figured in the draft electoral roll following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Chief Electoral Officer said on Monday.

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The draft roll currently has more than 7.71 crore voters (78.86 per cent of the previous electorate), comprising 3.95 crore men, 3.75 crore women, and 3,087 third-gender voters, according to state election authorities.

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As many as 2,06,88,487 people have not been included, as their enumeration forms were uncollectable because they were either untraceable, deceased, or had shifted residences, they said.

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Before the SIR, Maharashtra had 9.78 crore voters, of whom 78.86 per cent made it to the draft roll.

Pune recorded the highest number of uncollectable enumeration forms at 28.6 lakh, followed by Thane with 28.5 lakh, Mumbai Suburban with 26.5 lakh, Nagpur (14.43 lakh), Nashik (10.27 lakh) and Mumbai City (9.5 lakh), officials said.

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The uncollectable forms relate to voters who were absent or could not be found at their registered addresses, had shifted residences, were deceased, had registered elsewhere or had duplicate entries. The category also includes voters who declined to fill and submit the enumeration form.

Eligible voters whose names are missing from the draft roll can file claims and objections between August 31 and September 30. They can seek inclusion by submitting Form 6 along with the required declaration, an objection to an entry can be filed through Form 7, and corrections to details such as name, address, age or gender can be sought through Form 8, it was stated.

Electoral registration officers and their assistants will process claims, objections and notices between August 31 and October 29. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4, according to the Election Commission's timetable.

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