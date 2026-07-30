Over 200 academicians write to Priyanka flagging her 'gau mutra expert' jab at IIT Madras Director Kamakoti

In an open letter, 215 former and serving vice-chancellors (V-C) have criticised Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s 'gau mutra expert' jibe at IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti during a debate on anti-paper leak Bill in Lok Sabha.

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While speaking about the high-powered task force, Gandhi had said that it comprises a “gau mutra expert”. The open letter said that such a characterisation intended as political rhetoric raises concerns that go far beyond one individual.

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The VCs state that Kamakoti has M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in computer science and engineering from IIT Madras. They mention that Kamakoti has published over 150 research papers and has been involved in over 50 R&D projects and has received several honours and accolades to his name, including the DRDO Academic Excellence Award and the Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association Techno Visionary Award.

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“He has been the guiding force behind India’s first industry-grade microprocessor. Needless to say, he is one of the top tech brains of the country. Like every academic, he is entitled to present hypotheses, discuss traditional knowledge and participate in scientific conversations. To dismiss a scholar through a label rather than engage with the substance of his views risks undermining the very scientific temper that our Constitution calls upon every citizen to develop,” the letter states.

It further claims that scientific temper is not merely scepticism towards unconventional ideas; it is equally the willingness to examine claims objectively before accepting or rejecting them.

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“History reminds us that many ideas once considered implausible eventually found scientific validation, while many widely accepted beliefs were later discarded. Equally troubling is the message such remarks send to India’s academic and research community. Our scientists, scholars and educators deserve to know that they can participate in public debate without fear of being reduced to dismissive labels. Criticise their arguments, challenge their evidence, demand higher standards of proof, but do not diminish scholarship itself,” the signatories say.

The VCs further state that in a democracy, disagreement is essential.

“Mockery is not a substitute for reasoned engagement. Public representatives wield enormous influence over the quality of national discourse. When complex scientific questions become objects of political ridicule, society loses an opportunity for informed debate. We hope future debates, especially within Parliament, will reflect these values. Our democracy deserves nothing less,” the letter says.

In January last year, a video of Kamakoti in Chennai praising the medicinal benefits of cow urine drew sharp criticism from the Opposition and rationalist groups. He said that cow urine has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties and can heal illnesses like irritable bowel syndrome.