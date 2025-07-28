Over 200 startups have come up in space sector: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s return from space, calling it a moment of national pride that has sparked fresh curiosity about science and space among India’s children.

Advertisement

In his monthly “Mann Ki Baat” radio address, Modi said, “As soon as Shubhanshu landed safely, there was a wave of joy across the country. Every heart swelled with pride.”

He drew a parallel with the success of Chandrayaan-3, which landed on the moon in August 2023. “That moment changed the atmosphere in the country. It inspired a new generation. Today, even little children say ‘we will go to space, we will land on the moon, we will become space scientists’,” he said.

Advertisement

Modi noted that over 200 startups have already emerged in India’s space sector, reflecting the growing enthusiasm and potential in the field. “A new wave of interest in space is rising among our youth, and it’s shaping India’s future,” he added.