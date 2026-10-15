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Home / India / Over 22 lakh West Bengal voters seek SC nod to join special voter camps

Over 22 lakh West Bengal voters seek SC nod to join special voter camps

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:07 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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The petitioner alleged that voters, whose names have been deleted in the SIR exercise, were being asked to fill Form 6 for re-inclusion in voters’ list. Representative image: ANI
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Over 22 lakh voters in West Bengal, whose applications for deletion or exclusion of their names from the electoral rolls are pending before tribunals, have approached the Supreme Court seeking clarity on whether they are eligible to participate in the special camps announced by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to facilitate the inclusion of eligible voters in the state’s electoral rolls.The Supreme Court is expected to hear their plea on October 16, sources familiar with the matter told The Tribune. Interestingly, the top court was earlier scheduled to hear the matter on October 29.

In a note issued on October 12, the CEO of West Bengal stated that, in line with the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), all 24 district electoral officers (DEOs) in the state had launched a proactive campaign to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral rolls.

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The note further stated that special camps were being organised across the state for this purpose and that anyone with a grievance could contact the BLO, AERO, ERO or DEO concerned.

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The litigants, numbering 22,21,118, whose appeals are currently pending before tribunals in West Bengal, have sought to know whether they are eligible to participate in these special camps.

At present, 19 tribunals are hearing their appeals. Last month, the ECI asked the Supreme Court to consider increasing the number of tribunals in West Bengal in line with the number of Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. West Bengal has 42 Lok Sabha constituencies.

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The special camps are meant for voters who did not approach the tribunals despite their names being omitted from the state’s final electoral rolls following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Their names were excluded from the final rolls for various reasons, including being reported dead, having permanently shifted residence, appearing as duplicate entries, or being unavailable when booth-level officers (BLOs) visited their residences.

These voters have now been given an opportunity to seek inclusion of their names in the state’s electoral rolls through the special camps.

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