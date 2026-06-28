Over 26 lakh children receive polio drops in Telangana
Health teams will conduct door-to-door visits over the next two days to ensure that every child who missed the campaign on Sunday receives the drops
Over 26 lakh of the estimated 41 lakh children in Telangana received polio drops by Sunday afternoon as part of the pulse polio campaign.
State Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha and other ministers launched the programme at Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at Borabanda here on Sunday morning.
The state Health department expects to achieve 85-90 per cent coverage by the end of the day.
The department said in a release that health teams will conduct door-to-door visits over the next two days to ensure that every child who missed the campaign on Sunday receives the life-saving polio drops.
State Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Sangeetha Satyanarayana urged parents to ensure that every child below five years receives the polio vaccine.