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Home / India / Over 26 lakh children receive polio drops in Telangana

Over 26 lakh children receive polio drops in Telangana

Health teams will conduct door-to-door visits over the next two days to ensure that every child who missed the campaign on Sunday receives the drops

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PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 04:24 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Over 26 lakh of the estimated 41 lakh children in Telangana received polio drops by Sunday afternoon as part of the pulse polio campaign.

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State Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha and other ministers launched the programme at Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at Borabanda here on Sunday morning.

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The state Health department expects to achieve 85-90 per cent coverage by the end of the day.

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The department said in a release that health teams will conduct door-to-door visits over the next two days to ensure that every child who missed the campaign on Sunday receives the life-saving polio drops.

State Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Sangeetha Satyanarayana urged parents to ensure that every child below five years receives the polio vaccine.

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