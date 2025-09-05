Over 40 hospitalised after chemical fume leak at Cuddalore SIPCOT facility in Tamil Nadu

Over 40 people were hospitalised after inhaling toxic fumes suspected to have originated from a chemical manufacturing facility in the SIPCOT Industrial Complex near here, police said on Friday.

Residents in the surrounding area reported eye irritation and breathing difficulties following the incident, which occurred in the morning.

A senior district police official said the leak was suspected to have emerged from a “steam valve” within the facility. The fumes were later brought under control.

“About 43 people suffered eye irritation and suffocation. They have been admitted to the Government Hospital for treatment,” he said.

Cuddalore District Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar, along with senior officials from the Revenue Department and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, inspected the factory.

In a social media post, the Cuddalore Police shared images of Jeyakumar and his team interacting with residents.

“I have issued guidance to the factory officials on taking preventive measures. There are no casualties due to the incident,” Jeyakumar told PTI.

He added that under the leadership of the Cuddalore Collector, a team comprising senior officials from the Revenue Department and the Pollution Control Board has been formed to probe the incident.