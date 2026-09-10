Over 43 lakh people affected in 14 districts as flood wreaks havoc in Bihar

More than 43 lakh people have been affected by floods in 14 districts of Bihar, with several rivers, including the Ganga, flowing above the danger mark, officials said on Thursday.

Incessant rain in several parts of the state, coupled with heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal, has caused rivers and streams to overflow, they said.

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According to the Disaster Management Department (DMD), around 43.64 lakh people in 527 gram panchayats across 85 blocks have been affected by the floods.

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Among the worst-affected districts are Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai and Buxar.

The state has recorded 83.6 mm of rainfall in September so far, which is 24 per cent above normal, according to the weather office.

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In its latest bulletin, the DMD said the Ganga at Sultanganj in Bhagalpur was flowing at 36.72 metres at 6 am on Thursday, 2.22 metres above the danger level. The flow, however, remained stable.

The Gandak was flowing above the danger mark at Dumriya Ghat, Kosi at Baltara and Kursela, Budhi Gandak at Khagaria, and Ganga at Digha, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon and Munger.

A total of 951 community kitchens are being operated in various districts for flood-affected people. Fifteen relief camps are also functioning, providing accommodation, food, medical care and other facilities to 11,255 people.

Around 2.57 lakh polythene sheets and 40,600 dry-ration packets have been distributed so far. A total of 1,932 boats are being operated for evacuation and transportation, while 6,692 quintals of cattle fodder have been distributed.

The DMD said the Gandak Barrage recorded a discharge of 77,600 cusecs at 6 am on Thursday, while the Kosi Barrage recorded 1,40,240 cusecs. The discharge at Indrapuri Barrage on the Sone river stood at 72,095 cusecs.

For relief and rescue operations, 27 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and 10 NDRF teams have been deployed across various districts.

The weather office has forecast light to moderate rain at some places and heavy rainfall in the state over the next two days.