Over 60% manpower boost for ED

The Centre on Wednesday sanctioned a significant manpower boost for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), authorising more than 1,200 additional investigators and staff for the anti-money laundering agency.

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According to sources, the Finance Ministry approved the much-awaited cadre restructuring of the agency after 15 years, enhancing its workforce by more than 60 per cent — from 2,029 to 3,256.

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The ministry revised the ED’s strength by 1,227 personnel across its six cadres, which include the executive, legal and adjudication verticals that form the core of its investigation setup, officials said.

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Of this total, 803 additional officials have been added to the rank of Assistant Enforcement Officer, 606 to Enforcement Officer and 531 to Assistant Director of Enforcement.

The agency’s last cadre restructuring was undertaken in 2011.