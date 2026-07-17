Over 60 US Senators back Russia sanctions Bill; India among countries that could face up to 100% US tariff

More than 60 US Senators have rallied behind a bipartisan Bill that could pave the way for tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports from India and other major buyers of Russian oil.

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The proposed Sanctioning Russia Act (S.1241), unveiled in Washington, has been negotiated with the White House and enjoys broad bipartisan backing.

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Besides imposing sweeping sanctions on Russia’s political leadership, financial institutions and energy sector, the legislation seeks to pressure the world’s largest purchasers of Russian crude and natural gas to reduce their dependence on Moscow.

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Unlike an earlier proposal that envisaged a blanket 500 per cent tariff on countries importing Russian energy, the revised legislation authorises tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports from the world’s top five purchasers of Russian crude oil or natural gas, as well as the top five facilitators of Russian oil sanctions evasion.

The Bill also provides the US President with authority to waive the sanctions and tariffs if doing so is deemed to be in the US national interest.

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India, which emerged as one of the largest buyers of discounted Russian crude since the Ukraine conflict began in 2022, is expected to fall within the category of the world’s top purchasers if the legislation becomes law.

China is also expected to be among the countries that could be affected.

The legislation requires the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to review the list of the top five purchasers every 180 days, allowing tariff measures to be adjusted based on changes in buying patterns.

The Bill is being led by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch, Senator Darline Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, with support from Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Democratic Whip Dick Durbin and more than 60 lawmakers from both parties.

Announcing the agreement, the lawmakers said the legislation is intended to deprive Russia of the revenue financing its war in Ukraine by imposing mandatory sanctions on President Vladimir Putin, senior Russian political and military leaders, state-owned enterprises, major financial institutions, including Russia’s central bank, and key energy projects.

It also targets Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” of tankers used to evade international sanctions and incorporates provisions aimed at entities supporting Russia’s defence industrial base.

“This legislation would impose new, hard-hitting sanctions on key sectors of Russia’s war economy and penalties on those helping finance the war,” Senator Jim Risch said, urging Congress to pass the measure quickly.

The legislation is also being presented as a tribute to the late Senator Lindsey Graham, who had championed tougher sanctions against Russia until his death. Several senators said passing the Bill would honour his efforts to increase pressure on Moscow and strengthen US support for Ukraine.

Supporters of the measure argue that Ukraine has gained momentum on the battlefield and that curbing Russia’s energy earnings is the most effective way to weaken the Kremlin’s war effort.

They contend that targeting countries whose purchases sustain Russian oil revenues would complement existing sanctions imposed directly on Moscow.

The Bill must still be approved by both chambers of the US Congress before being sent to President Donald Trump for his signature.

If enacted, the legislation could introduce a fresh element of uncertainty into India-US trade ties at a time when New Delhi continues to defend its purchases of Russian crude on the grounds of energy security and price stability.

India has consistently maintained that its energy sourcing is guided by national interest while complying with applicable international obligations.