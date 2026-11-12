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Home / India / Over 61.84 lakh Tamil Nadu school students to receive cakes on Children's Day

Over 61.84 lakh Tamil Nadu school students to receive cakes on Children's Day

Students in 12 districts will receive two packets of cake totaling 45 grams per student

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PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 12:06 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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To ensure strict quality control, the Food Safety Department has inspected and certified the stocks. Pic: iStock
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In a first of its kind, over 61.84 lakh students studying in government and government-aided schools across Tamil Nadu will receive cakes as part of the Children's Day celebrations on Friday.

Following the directives of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the state government has sanctioned Rs 9.27 crore to distribute cakes and greeting cards, signed by TN CM, to 61,84,566 students across primary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools.

To ensure seamless supply, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) floated tenders and procured the cakes from four major manufacturers.

Under the distribution plan, students in 12 districts-Mayiladuthurai, Salem, Thanjavur, Madurai, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, The Nilgiris, Erode, Namakkal, and Karur-will receive two packets of cake totaling 45 grams per student.

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In all other districts, each student will be provided with a single 45-gram packet.

To ensure strict quality control, the Food Safety Department has inspected and certified the stocks.

Coordinating closely, Chief Educational Officers (CEOs), District Educational Officers (DEOs), Block Educational Officers (BEOs) were overseeing the dispatch to ensure the cakes reach all schools between November 10 and 12.

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School authorities have been instructed to store the stocks hygienically and safely ahead of the distribution.

District collectors, district monitoring officers, and special vigilance teams will supervise the distribution on Friday.

Marking the occasion, the Chief Minister will personally distribute cakes and greeting cards to students and extend his children's day wishes on November 13.

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