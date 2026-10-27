Over 99.32 lakh names struck off voter list in Karnataka; electorate down to 4.55 crore

Over 99.32 lakh voters were struck off the electoral roll under the special intensive revision exercise in Karnataka, with the state electorate falling from 5.54 crore to 4.55 crore, according to the final roll published by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

The exercise was launched with the stated objective of including all eligible voters and removing ineligible names to ensure a "pure, clean electorate".

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At the draft stage, the electorate had fallen from 5.54 crore to 4.46 crore, with more than 1.07 crore names deleted, officials said.

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In the first round of deletions, reflected in the draft roll published on August 24, the state lost about 20% of its voters to the ASDDO (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others) classification.

The largest chunk of voters removed from the draft list were those classified as 'permanently shifted'. This category accounted for 65.45 lakh voters, or 11.8% of the ASDDO list, they said.

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The two-month claims, notices and objections phase, which began on August 24, saw about 43.8 lakh of the 4.4 crore draft-listed voters (4,46,35,975) being issued notices, they added.

The final roll comprises more than 2.25 crore male voters, 2.29 crore female voters and 2,841 third-gender voters. It includes over 6.83 lakh voters aged 18–19 and more than 3.92 lakh voters above the age of 85, according to the data by the CEO.

Those who applied for inclusion through Form 6 after September 23, the deadline for claims and objections, will be considered for supplementary lists to be published quarterly after the SIR.

Applicants who sought inclusion within the claims and objections period will have their names reflected in the final roll.

The Karnataka CEO's office has also announced an enrolment drive after the SIR to include eligible voters whose names were deleted during the exercise.

The largest category of deletions involved 80.62 lakh voters who had shifted residence or could not be found at their registered addresses during enumeration. These voters were not necessarily ineligible to vote, but they would have had to apply through Form 6 to have their names restored.

Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), who are listed as objectors in the applications, said the forms had been generated automatically with their digital signatures when voters could not be reached during hearings on notices concerning "no mapping" or "logical discrepancies".

According to the officials, these voters were subsequently marked as "ineligible".

However, the exercise has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, civil rights groups and election experts, who have warned that the process could lead to the large-scale disenfranchisement of genuine voters, particularly migrants, Dalits, Adivasis, women, Muslims and economically vulnerable communities.