Over half a dozen passenger trains cancelled for three days due to elephant movements

Over half a dozen passenger trains cancelled for three days due to elephant movements

The Memu train services will remain cancelled between December 22 to 24, a South Eastern Railway statement said

PTI
Jamshedpur, Updated At : 06:06 PM Dec 21, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. Via iStock
Over half a dozen passenger trains will remain cancelled for three days from December 22 under the Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway due to the movement of elephants, a railway statement said on Sunday.

The Memu train services will remain cancelled between December 22 to 24, a South Eastern Railway statement said.

Movement of a herd of elephants has been noticed near rail tracks between Chakradharpur (Jharkhand's Singhbhum)-Jharsuguda (Odisha) section of the division, especially Bandamuna during night, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Chakradharpur division of S E Railway, Aditya Choudhary.

The train services are being slowed down, causing traffic congestion and subsequently delaying train movements, he said.

The trains which will remain cancelled due to elephant movements in the section include 68025/68026(Ckp-Rou-Ckp), 68043/68044 (Tata-Rou-Tata), 18175/18176(Hte-Jsg-Hte), 68029/68030 (Rou-Jsg-Rou), 58151/58152 (Brmp-Bxf-Brmp) PASS, 68125/68126 (Tata-Bbn-Tata) MEMU, 68019/68020 (Tata-Gua-Tata) Memu, 68010/68009/68006 (Ckp-Tata-Kgp-Ckp) Memu, it added.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

