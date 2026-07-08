Overall rain deficit narrows to 24% in July, rain-deficient districts down to 178: Chouhan

After recording a 33% rainfall deficit in June, the monsoon situation in India has shown improvement in July, with the overall deficit narrowing to 24%, Union minister Shivraj Chouhan said on Wednesday.

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He said several parts of the country have received good rainfall in recent days, resulting in the number of rain-deficient districts declining from 262 to 178.

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Amid uncertainty in the southwest monsoon due to the potential impact of El Nino, the Centre and the Agriculture Ministry have intensified its preparedness, with Chouhan announcing weekly review meetings to tide over the situation.

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The minister said the Centre is closely monitoring the situation in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Odisha. He expressed confidence that rain would gain further momentum during July, leading to an acceleration in kharif sowing.

“Kharif sowing has so far been completed in 350.85 lakh hectares, which is approximately 91.95 lakh hectares lower than the corresponding period last year. The delayed onset of the monsoon has particularly affected soybean and cotton sowing. However, farmers have been advised to cultivate short duration and low water-intensive crops such as maize, Bajra, and Moong to minimise the impact of delayed rainfall,” he told reporters.

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The Union minister said the government has maintained a national seed reserve of approximately 1.75 lakh quintals to ensure uninterrupted sowing operations.

He said efforts are also being intensified to increase farmers’ participation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, ensuring financial protection for farmers in the event of crop losses due to adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the El Nino monitoring cell, crop weather watch group, state-level control rooms, and designated officers are continuously monitoring the progress of the monsoon, crop sowing, crop conditions, and market trends.

“The government is not only monitoring the evolving situation but is fully equipped to address every challenge through well-defined processes, adequate resources, and timely interventions, ensuring that farmers receive all necessary support during the kharif season,” Chouhan added.

July is the main sowing window for kharif crops such as paddy, pulses, oilseeds and cotton. When rain fails, soil dries out first, stressing crops and heating the land further, as studies over India’s core monsoon zone show. Reservoirs and groundwater follow.