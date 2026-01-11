DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Owaisi targets Congress over UAPA, denial of bail to Khalid, Imam

Owaisi targets Congress over UAPA, denial of bail to Khalid, Imam

The AIMIM chief says Congress supported BJP government when UAPA was amended in 2019, which is now destroying innocent lives

article_Author
PTI
Amravati (Maharashtra), Updated At : 08:49 AM Jan 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Nagpur: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a public meeting in support of party candidates ahead of the Maharashtra civic body elections, in Nagpur, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_10_2026_000568A)
Advertisement

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has blamed Congress for activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam not getting bail, saying the stringent UAPA under which they have been booked was enacted during a Congress government.

Advertisement

The Hyderabad MP was speaking at a public meeting in the Chandni Chowk area of Amravati in Maharashtra on Saturday ahead of January 15 civic elections.

Advertisement

The people who talk of secularism during elections are in fact enemies of Muslims, Dalits and tribals as they use political secularism to gain votes, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief said.

Advertisement

Both Khalid and Imam were denied bail by the Supreme Court in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case on the basis of Section 15A of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he said.

It was then home minister P Chidambaram who introduced the UAPA (during the Congress-led regime), Owaisi said, adding that he was the only one who objected to it in Parliament.

Advertisement

"I was the only one who had said that this law would be used by police against Muslims, tribals, Dalits and those intellectuals who understand and oppose the government's policies. You can see what happened today, these two children could not get bail because of the definition of terrorism in that law," he said.

While Khalid and Imam are languishing in jail for five years, 85-year-old Stan Swamy -- an accused in the Elgar Parishad case -- died in jail because of this law, Owaisi added.

The Congress supported the BJP government when UAPA was amended in 2019, which is now destroying innocent lives, he further said.

The Supreme Court on January 5 refused bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case but granted it to five others, citing “hierarchy of participation”.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts