Oz-India education council meet today

The Ministry of Education will host a high-level Australian delegation on Monday. The visit will include bilateral meetings, the handing over of the Letter of Intent to University of New South Wales for setting up of the campus in India and exchange of MoUs and letter of intent across education and skilling.

The delegation will be led by Australian Education Minster Jason Clare and Skill Development Minister Andrew Giles and Assistant Minister for International Education Julian Hill. The third Australia India Education and Skill Council meeting (AIESC) meeting will be jointly chaired by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Education, from the Indian side. From Australia, the meeting will be chaired by Clare and Giles.

The meeting will bring together experts and officials in the fields of school education, higher education, and the skilling ecosystem to discuss the agenda of mutual interest in early childhood education, teacher education and professional development, collaborative research, and building a skilled workforce. These engagements stem from the momentum created by the signing of the Mutual Recognition of Qualifications framework between the two nations in 2023.