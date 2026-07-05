Oz PM stresses trade, defence & tech ahead of talks with Modi

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Australia, his counterpart Antony Albanese has said he looks forward to strengthening the ‘deep partnership’ between the two countries.

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A statement from the office of Albanese said “Our cooperation on trade, defence and security, and technology is delivering benefits for both countries”. Modi will be in Australia from July 8-10 and will meet Albanese in Melbourne for the Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit.

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"The Australia-India relationship has never been more consequential, and our partnership fosters peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," Albanese said.

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The relationship between the two countries is underpinned by a "comprehensive strategic partnership" and supported by deep economic and cultural connections. Modi and Albanese last met on the margins of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg in November 2025.

Meanwhile, defence cooperation between the two countries has emerged as one of the fastest-growing pillars of the partnership.

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Australia in October 2025. The first visit of an Indian Defence Minister to Australia in 12 years was important due to a number of strategically important outcomes such as signing of landmark agreements and MoUs, institution of an annual Defence Ministers Dialogue, and conduct of the first ever India-Australia Defence Industry Round Table at Sydney.

The 2nd Defence Ministers’ Dialogue was held in new Delhi in June when Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles visited India.

Australia participated in India’s International Fleet Review 2026 held in Vishakhapatnam in February 2026. Indian Navy warship INS Nilgiri participated in Exercise Kakadu in March 2026.

This month, Exercise ‘Pitchblack’ is scheduled from July 20-August 7 in northern Australia, primarily operating from RAAF Base Darwin and RAAF Base Tindal.