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Home / India / Pact on preferential access to US market reached, says Goyal

Pact on preferential access to US market reached, says Goyal

Claims India to get lower duties than rival nations

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:04 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is on Egypt visit to explore trade, investment opportunities. File
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India and the US have reached an agreement that Indian products will enjoy preferential access to the American market over those from competing countries, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

India and the US had finalised the framework for the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement in February. The pact was expected to be signed earlier, but changes in the US tariff regime have led to further discussions on the agreement.

“This was already agreed upon by the leaders, President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when they announced a broad framework agreement a few months ago. It was recognised that India would get preferential trade access in the US, with lower duties than our competitor nations,” Goyal told reporters.

Goyal is on a two-day visit to Egypt to explore ways to boost bilateral trade and investment. The minister was responding to a query on the US assurance that Indian products would receive preferential market access.

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Last week, an official said the US had offered India a relative tariff advantage over rival countries under the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), with both sides aiming to with both parties aiming to finalise the first phase of the deal by the end of this financial year.

“We will have to see how the tariff structure evolves. We are targeting the conclusion of the first tranche by the end of this financial year. Talks are continuing on both the first tranche and the broader BTA,” the official said.

However, the extent of the advantage for Indian products would depend on the final tariff structure agreed upon by the two sides.

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Following the US Supreme Court’s decision striking down President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, which had formed the basis of the negotiations, Washington is exploring alternative provisions under the Trade Act to establish a new tariff framework.

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