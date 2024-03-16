Pacts inked to revamp fair price shops

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

In a move towards modernising fair price shops across the country, the Department of Food and Public Distribution has entered into two crucial memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

These agreements aim at revamping the FPS operations, enhance entrepreneurial skills among FPS owners and facilitate access to working capital.

As per a statement by the Ministry of Consumers Affairs, the first MoU, signed between the department and the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development focuses on addressing skill development challenges faced by FPS dealers. This includes digital literacy, financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills necessary to adapt to market changes.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary, DoF&PD, emphasised the importance of empowering FPS owners to expand services and enhance customer satisfaction through improved skills and technology adoption.

In another MoU, a partnership between DoF&PD and SIDBI was formalised. Through this collaboration, SIDBI will provide working capital assistance to FPSs using its GST Sahay application, facilitating a credit model for selling non-PDS commodities. Chopra highlighted the government’s plans to transform FPSs into nutrition hubs and smart outlets.

