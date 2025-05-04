Padma Shri awardee Baba Sivanand dies in Varanasi

Padma Shri spiritual guru Baba Sivanand died here of health complications. His disciples claim he was 128.

Baba Sivanand had been admitted to BHU Hospital on April 30 with some health issues. He died on Saturday night.

His body has been kept at his residence in Kabirnagar Colony for the people to pay their last respects. His last rites will be performed later this evening, the disciples said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X hailed the guru for inspiring generations and termed his death an "irreparable loss".

"It is extremely saddening to hear about the demise of Shivanand Baba Ji, a yoga practitioner and resident of Kashi. His life dedicated to yoga and sadhana will continue to inspire every generation of the country. He was also awarded Padma Shri for serving society through yoga.

"Shivanand Baba's departure to Shivaloka is an irreparable loss for all of us Kashi residents and millions of people who draw inspiration from him. I pay my tribute to him in this hour of grief," he said.

Born on August 8, 1896, in Sylhet district of present-day Bangladesh, Baba Sivanand lost his parents to starvation when he was just six, they said.

Since then, he followed a life of austerity and discipline, eating only half a stomach of food, they said.

After his parents' demise, he was taken under the care of Omkarnand, who became his guardian and mentor. It was under his guidance that Baba Sivanand received spiritual education and life teachings.

Recognised for his contributions to yoga and spirituality, Baba Sivanand was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2022.

His disciples credited his longevity and robust health to his disciplined lifestyle. They said he would wake up at 3 am every day, practise yoga, and manage all his chores by himself.

He ate only boiled food and slept on a mat. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid his tributes to the yoga guru.

"It is very sad that famous yoga guru of Kashi 'Padma Shri' Swami Shivanand ji, who made an unparalleled contribution in the field of 'Yoga', passed away. Humble tribute to him!" he wrote on X.

"Your sadhana and yoga-filled life is a great inspiration for the whole society. You dedicated your whole life to the expansion of yoga. I pray to Baba Vishwanath to grant salvation to the departed soul and give strength to his bereaved followers to bear this immense grief. Om Shanti!" he added.